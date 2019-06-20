Nine shanties gutted out in Andhra Pradesh, 64-year-old man dies

crime

A fire fighting team could not reach there on time as no fire team was available

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh): A major fire broke out in a Kammanavolu village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. The incident occurred late night on Wednesday that gutted at least nine shanties, and killed a 65-year-old man.

"At around 1.30 AM late last night, nine houses are totally burnt due to current short circuit. As the smoke spread heavily, one aged person could not come out. Three more houses are partially damaged," said a villager.

Reportedly, a fire fighting team could not reach there on time as no fire team was available. So, a fire engine was called from Movva centre which is more than 50 km away from the village.

"We called the fire station but engine was not available. Later, a fire engine came from Movva. Police reached the spot by 2 AM. The fire engine came after them and extinguished the fire. Revenue staff came in the morning, they are noting down the damage and are assessing the loss," he added.

In another similar incident, a car caught fire on the Mumbai-Goa highway and then exploded on Wednesday morning. A businessman was also charred to death in the accident. According to the police, there was a short circuit because of which the fire occurred.

Thane resident, Sachin Kamble was driving from Khed towards his snack factory at Chiplun in Ratnagiri district at 11:15 am, and he was trapped in the car.

Khed police inspector Suvarna Patki told The Times of India, "Kamble was driving alone. As soon as a short-circuit led to a fire, the car's doors locked due to the centralised lock system and Kamble was trapped. The vehicle exploded and he was charred to death inside."

(With inputs from PTI)

