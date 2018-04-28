Nine students killed in knife attack in Chinese school

The injured have been rushed to the hospital for treatment

At least nine students were stabbed to death at a middle school in China's Shaanxi province. A male suspect has been detained, reported Xinhua.

12 students were injured at the incident that took place on Friday evening. According to local government, seven of the deceased were female and two were male.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital for treatment. Further investigation is on.

