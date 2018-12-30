Nine-year-old boy rapes 7-year-old girl in Jharkhand

crime

The accused, a nine-year-old, had committed the crime on December 12, and the girl's grandparents registered a complaint on Sunday

Representational picture

A minor boy allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl in Bagbera area of Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday.

The accused, a nine-year-old, had committed the crime on December 12, and the girl's grandparents registered a complaint on Sunday, they said. A case has been registered against the boy and he has been forwarded to the custody of the Juvenile Justice Board, said Pushpa Rani Tirkey, Chairperson of Child Welfare Committee, East Singhbhum.

"We are awaiting the medical report of the victim, which was conducted on Thursday," Deputy Superintendent of Police (L/O) Alok Ranjan said. Further investigation into the incident is underway, the DSP said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever