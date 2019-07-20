Search

Nine-year-old girl dies a mysterious death in Shakarpur

Updated: Jul 20, 2019, 12:29 IST | mid-day online desk

The deceased has been identified as Laxmi who lived in a PG with her family

Nine-year-old girl dies a mysterious death in Shakarpur

A nine-year-old girl identified as Laxmi on Friday died under mysterious circumstances in Shakarpur area of east Delhi. Laxmi lived in a PG with her family, police said. The girl was brought dead at a hospital on Friday afternoon, a senior police officer said.

The police registered a murder case and an investigation is underway, the officer said. The body has been shifted to a mortuary. The post-mortem examination will be conducted on Saturday after which the exact cause of death will be ascertained.

The deceased's parents work as a domestic help at the PG, police said. She has three brothers and one 11-month-old sister, police said

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

