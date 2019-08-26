Nine-year-old lioness dies at rescue centre in Gujarat

nature-wildlife

The lioness died due to kidney failure

Vadodara: In a sad incident for wildlife lovers, a nine-year-old lioness died on Monday at a rescue centre located in Jamwala in Gir Somanth district of Gujarat. D T Vasavada, chief conservator of forests (CCF), Junagadh Wildlife Circle said that the big cat was rescued from Zakhiya in the Babariya range of the Gir west division on Saturday, said

The lioness died due to kidney failure. "The big cat was under treatment for weakness, dehydration and kidney-related ailments," he added.

On December 6, 2018, the Forest Department of Gujarat has found a decayed carcass of another lioness in the Gir, the last abode of the Asiatic lion in the world. Th search for her cubs were on then. Kheemabhai Mensibhai Bhola, a farmer in Ambalash region in Talal, Gir, found the dead lion in his farm on Thursday. In October 2018, 23 lions were found dead in a short span of 11 to 12 days. Some of the endangered lions succumbed to the deadly infection of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV). The present case raised concerns among Forest Department officials.

