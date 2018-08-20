Search

Nine-year-old raped by youth after luring her with a sweet

Aug 20, 2018, 18:37 IST | PTI

The incident occurred this morning when the girl was playing outside her house

Nine-year-old raped by youth after luring her with a sweet
Representational Image

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Maudaha area of Hamirpur district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred this morning when the girl was playing outside her house. Naresh Soni (24) lured her with a sweet and took her to a secluded place where he allegedly raped her, Additional Superintendent of Police Lal Sahab Yadav said.

The condition of the girl, who was rescued from the house of the accused, was stated to be serious and she was rushed to Kanpur for better treatment.

An FIR has been registered. No arrest has been made so far, police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

Crime Newssexual crimenational news

Man falls off Mumbai local train while getting down at Dadar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK