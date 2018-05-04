Nine-year-old girl raped by 60-year-old neighbour in Guntur

Local residents of Gurazala, Guntur, on Thursday staged a protest at Bhahma Naidu statue and demanded for the justice to the nine-year-old victim



Representational Image

A nine-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by a 60-year-old man here. The rape incident was reported on Wednesday. Local residents of Gurazala, Guntur, on Thursday staged a protest at Bhahma Naidu statue and demanded for the justice to the nine-year-old victim.

Appala Naidu, Superintendent of Police, Guntur, told ANI that police received a complaint on Wednesday that a nine-year-old girl was raped by 60-year-old neighbour, who is working as rickshaw puller.

'The accused has fled away. There were few injuries on the victim's body,' he said. He informed that police teams have been deployed to search for the accused person.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever