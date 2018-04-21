Nine-year-old girl raped, murdered while attending wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh

A nine-year-old girl attending a wedding ceremony was raped and murdered by a man here, police said yesterday



9-yr-old raped at wedding in Etah

Etah: A nine-year-old girl attending a wedding ceremony was raped and murdered by a man here, police said yesterday. The latest incident took place Thursday night when the accused forcibly dragged the nine-year-old who was attending the wedding ceremony of her uncle in Keltha locality of Aliganj police station. The accused has been arrested.

Teenager gang-raped in Hathras district

Aligarh: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in a village on the outskirts of Sikandra Rao town in Hathras district, police said yesterday. The girl had gone to a field adjoining her house when the culprits attacked her on Wednesday evening. Two persons have been named in the FIR filed by the girl's father.

Relative abducts, rapes Odisha minor

Bhawanipatna: A minor was allegedly abducted and raped by one of her distant relatives at Dumerpadar in Kalahandi district, police said yesterday. According to the FIR lodged by the girl's parents, she was abducted on April 17 by Muna Naik (35). The girl was kept in confinement and raped by the accused for two days. Naik was arrested.

Centre wants death for child abusers

Government is actively considering amending the penal law to introduce death penalty to those convicted of sexually abusing children up to 12 years of age, the SC was informed yesterday. The communication of a deputy secretary to the Additional Solicitor General, reads, "The Ministry is sensitive to the plight of young children brutally abused in the most horrific manner. The Ministry is proposing to amend the POCSO Act for introducing death penalty for the abuser in the cases of aggravated sexual assault against children."

