Ninteen killed in South Sudan plane crash

Three people reportedly survived

Representational Image

At least 19 people have died after a commercial aircraft crashed into a river on Sunday while attempting to land at an airport in central South Sudan, an official told the media. Three people reportedly survived.

The plane, which had taken off from the African nation's capital, Juba, with 22 people on board, plunged into a river next to a landing strip at Yirol airport - located 300 km to the north of Juba - due to lack of visibility, according to the county's information officer, Taban Abel, Efe news agency reported.

