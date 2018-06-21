NIOS: Evidence of copying found in 12 withheld results

Institute finally reveals reason behind not declaring scores of some students; shocked parents rubbish allegation

Representational Image

Now, only 12 students of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) are yet to get their results, which have been withheld since long. However, unlike their peers, they won't be getting them, and will probably miss the admission deadlines, due to pending investigation into instances of copying, following complaints received by the NIOS Delhi office.

The cases will be presented before the unfair means investigation committee, which will meet in July. Parents of these 12, however, are in shock over the reason and deny any copying by their wards.

Under scanner

C B Sharma, chairman of NIOS board, said, "We received multiple complaints regarding copying during exam from Mumbai region. The results had been withheld for re-evaluation. As re-evaluation was going on in batches, we kept releasing results where no copying was found. However, in the remaining 12 cases, we have evidence. As per regulation, we now have to put these cases before the unfair means committee.

"We have several copying complaints from across the country. The committee cannot be called for each region. Hence, by annual schedule, the committee, which has individual experts from education sector, meets in July. That's when even Mumbai region cases will be discussed."

'Completely unbelievable'

Shocked parents, however, have rubbished the reason. Khar resident Sehar Shaikh said, "My son has got results for all subjects barring one, Computer Data Entry. Why would he copy in this when he passed tough subjects of mathematics and science without copying? It is completely unbelievable."

Another parent from Andheri, Shilpa Surve, said, "My son is not someone who would copy. Until now, the board had not given a reason... We are just coming to know about it. Now, if we have to wait till July, we will be missing out on admission deadlines for this academic year."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates