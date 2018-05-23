Nipah virus outbreak death toll reaches 10 in Kerala
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that the state government is closely monitoring the outbreak and taking steps to prevent its further spread
Family members of the patients admitted at Kozhikode Medical College wear safety masks as a precautionary measure. Pic/PTI
The death toll in the deadly Nipah virus outbreak has risen to 10, Kerala health minister K K Shailaja confirmed on Tuesday. In a statement, Shailaja said, "As of now, we have test results of 18 samples.
Twelve of them have been tested positive for the virus. Ten of them have already died. Two of them are in critical condition." She added that no new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Earlier on Tuesday, two more people suspected to be infected by the deadly virus died in Kozhikode Medical College hospital.
On Monday, Shailaja said the reason for the sudden outbreak of the virus is that it spreads through direct contact. She added that the situation is under control and all hospitals have been equipped to handle it.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that the state government is closely monitoring the outbreak and taking steps to prevent its further spread. Taking cognizance of the issue, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda also directed to constitute a team of six doctors to probe the outbreak of the virus.
No need to panic in Goa, says govt
In the wake of Nipah virus claiming 10 lives in Kerala, the Goa government on Tuesday said there was nothing to worry about in the state, but measures were still being taken to prevent its possible spread. "As of now there is no alert issued for Goa. An NCDC team is assessing the ground-level situation," Dr Utkarsh Betodkar, state surveillance officer of Directorate of Health Services, said.
K'taka govt on alert
The Karnataka government yesterday directed eight districts to compulsorily submit a 'daily outbreak report'. The eight districts are Chamarajnagar, Mysuru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru, an official press release said. These eight either share their borders with Kerala or have a large number of people from Kerala travelling to these districts.
