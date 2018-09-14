Nippon Paint signed on as official partner for the Asia Cup 2018

cricket

Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited, Asia's leading paint manufacturer, today announced its sponsorship alliance for the Asia Cup 2018. This will be the 14th edition of the Asia Cup and Nippon Paint has been signed on as the Official Partner for the same.

Nippon Paint makes its debut as a sponsor for the Asia Cup, which is slated to begin from 15th and go on till the 26th in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. With this sponsorship agreement, Nippon Paint aims to grow its already large portfolio of Sports sponsorships and make valuable contribution to the sport movement in India. Nippon Paint is also the Associate sponsor of Chennai Super Kings, Chennaiyin FC, the Indian Olympic Association and the recently conducted Asian Games 2018.

Talking about the sponsorship, Mr S Mahesh Anand, President – Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) said, "Nippon Paint is honoured to team up as the official partner for the Asia Cup. India, as a sporting country is gradually making its mark in the global sporting arena. As a brand, Nippon Paint has always celebrated cricket with a passion. With this move, we wish to encourage the young generation of cricket enthusiasts in our country to take up the sport and support Team India to glory."

