Nipsey Hussle's alleged killer indicted by a grand jury

Rapper Nipsey Hussle's alleged Killer Eric Holder has been indicted by a grand jury

Nipsey Hussle/picture courtesy: Instagram

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Holder is accused of two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon for the March 31 incident in which two other people were left injured, reports cnn.com.

The 29-year-old suspect pleaded not guilty to all the charges on Tuesday and is due back in court for a pretrial hearing in June. His bail has been set at $6.53 million.

If convicted, Holder will face life in state prison. The penalty for a conviction on an attempted murder charge is 15 years to life. Hussle was shot dead in March outside his store.

In 2010, Hussle founded the record label All Money In, which he debuted with the release of "The Marathon", the rapper's fifth official mixtape. His 2013 "Crenshaw" release sold more than a thousand cassettes each priced at $100, according to his Press Atlantic Records biography.

The next year, he performed across the country in his Crenshaw Tour. Hussle teamed up with dozens of successful artists, including Kendrick Lamar Drake, YG, Ty Dolla Sign, Meek Mill and Young Thug.

After news of his death, dozens of celebrities expressed their shock and condolences on social media, CNN reported. "My spirit is shaken by this," pop-star Rihanna wrote on Twitter. "Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! I'm so sorry this happened to you."

The 'Never Say Never' rapper-singer gave a huge shout out to his parents and the slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot dead on March 31.

The American rapper-singer played some tracks from his upcoming album at the music festival and the crowd's cheer was the loudest when he sang 'Icon', reported Variety.

Nipsey Hussle, the American rapper and singer, was shot in front of his clothing store in Los Angeles. Jaden's performance was closed 15 minutes before the scheduled time.

Jaden, DJ Snake, Bleep Bloop, Chris Lakes, Dibbs have already performed in Coachella on Friday. Arina Grande, Bad Bunny, Khalid, VNSSA and many more artists performed at Coachella.

