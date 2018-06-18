Nirav Modi faces fresh FIR for using multiple passports

Nirav Modi has been traced to Belgium by Indian intel agencies, and his frequent travels, despite revocation of his passport, have led sleuths to unearth that of the six passports he held, two were active for quite sometime

Nirav Modi

Agencies probing the alleged Rs 11,400-crore PNB fraud have detected that absconding diamond merchant Nirav Modi possessed at least half a dozen Indian passports, and a fresh FIR is being mulled against him for this offence, officers said yesterday. Nirav has been traced to Belgium by Indian intel agencies, and his frequent travels, despite revocation of his passport, have led sleuths to unearth that of the six passports he held, two were active for quite sometime.

Of the two active passports, one had Nirav's full name, while the other only had his first name with a 40-month UK visa issued against it, and that is probably how he kept travelling, despite the government revoking his first known passport earlier this year, the source said, adding the second passport was also revoked by Indian authorities.

