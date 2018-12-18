Nirav Modi wants CBI and ED case to be tried together

national

Both probe agencies had charge-sheeted him, and their separate cases are currently pending in the PMLA court and the CBI court

Nirav Modi was last located in London, and Indian authorities are working towards his extradition

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, through his lawyer, filed an application to plead that the separate cases pending against him in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, be tried simultaneously in one court. His application argued that he should not have to "face multiple prosecutions and the dual agony of trial".

The application further stated, "It is pertinent to mention that the intention of the legislature in contemplating a combined/joint trial of both the scheduled offence and the offence under Section 44 [of the] PMLA is that accused should not face multiple prosecutions and the dual agony of trial as the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate is nothing but an off-shoot of the main offence case and the substratum of the both the cases remain the same."

Advocate Vijay Agarwal, counsel for Modi, said, "In the application, it was prayed to pass necessary orders and direction thereby staying the proceedings in Special PMLA Court and CBI court till the issue relating to jurisdiction is decided and adjudicated by the court."

