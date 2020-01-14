Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court dismisses curative petitions filed by two of four death row convicts

This picture has been used for representational purposes

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the curative petitions filed by two of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana rejected the curative petitions filed by Vinay Sharma (26) and Mukesh Kumar (32). The proceedings were conducted in-chamber.

