Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court dismisses curative petitions filed by two of four death row convicts

Published: Jan 14, 2020, 14:30 IST | PTI | New Delhi

Convicts Vinay Sharma (26) and Mukesh Kumar (32) had filed the petitions reviewing their death sentence

This picture has been used for representational purposes
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the curative petitions filed by two of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana rejected the curative petitions filed by Vinay Sharma (26) and Mukesh Kumar (32). The proceedings were conducted in-chamber.

