Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court dismisses curative petitions filed by two of four death row convicts
Convicts Vinay Sharma (26) and Mukesh Kumar (32) had filed the petitions reviewing their death sentence
This picture has been used for representational purposes
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the curative petitions filed by two of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.
A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana rejected the curative petitions filed by Vinay Sharma (26) and Mukesh Kumar (32). The proceedings were conducted in-chamber.
