Nirbhaya rape case: Convicts seek stay on February 1 hanging

New Delhi: The lawyer for the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case on Thursday moved a Delhi court seeking a stay on their executions scheduled for February 1. Advocate A P Singh asked the court to adjourn the executions sine die as legal remedies of some of the convicts are yet to be availed.

Special Judge A K Jain directed Tihar Jail Superintendent to file a reply on their plea by 10 am on Friday.

The prosecution called the application a mockery of justice and said that it was only a delaying tactic.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the curative petition of convict Akshay Kumar Singh.

"We have gone through the Curative Petitions and the relevant documents. In our opinion, no case is made out..." the SC said.

After the curative plea was rejected, Singh said SC judges and President of India are not gods. "Be it five senior judges of the SC or the President of India, they are not gods. It is not like they cannot make a mistake," Singh said.

