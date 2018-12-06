Nirmala Sitharam arrives in Hawaii for meeting with INDO-PACOM Commander

national

She is currently on an official six-day visit to the USA from December 2 to December 7 at the invitation of the US Secretary of Defence James N Mattis

Nirmala Sitharaman

India's Minister of Defence Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Honolulu for the second leg of her official visit to the United States of America (USA), where she is scheduled to hold meetings with the Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (INDO-PACOM), Admiral Philip S Davidson.

She is currently on an official six-day visit to the USA from December 2 to December 7 at the invitation of the US Secretary of Defence James N Mattis. She met Mattis at the Pentagon on December 3, before which she was accorded the Armed Forces Enhanced Honours Cordon welcome.

Discussions were held on the growing partnership between India and US in the defence sphere during their meeting, according to an official press release. She was also hosted by Mattis for a dinner on December 3.

"Views were also exchanged on a broad range of bilateral and international issues of mutual interest. The Ministers reviewed ongoing initiatives to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation, as a key pillar of the strategic partnership between India and USA," the official statement further mentioned.

Honolulu is the headquarters of the US Pacific Command (PACOM) which was recently renamed as INDO-PACOM. Sitharaman will visit the Joint Base Pearl Harbour Hickam in the coming days, where she is scheduled to board a US Guided Missile Destroyer and will be briefed on INDO-PACOM activities, apart from meeting Commander Davidson.

She is accompanied by the US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster during her official trip.

"Such an honor to accompany Minister @NSitharaman on her official visit to the US. Excellent meetings with #SecDef Mattis at the #Pentagon & at the Defense Innovation Unit @DIU_x in #California. Great to be strengthening #USIndiaDefense partnership," Juster tweeted on December 6 (IST).

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates