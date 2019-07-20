Nirmala Sitharaman attacked UPA government, says we are not a suitcase-carrying government
Sitharaman went with the swadeshi 'bahi khata' which is in line with his Indian traditions
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attacked the Congress and said that she carried a red cloth instead of a briefcase as she connected the briefcase to corruption in the previous UPA government at the Centre.
She spoke at the International Business Conference of Nagarathar, " "For Budget 2019, I did not carry a suitcase. We are not a suitcase-carrying government. A suitcase also denotes something else: suitcase-taking, suitcase-giving. Modiji's government is not a suitcase government."
Sitharaman went with the swadeshi 'bahi khata' which is in line with his Indian traditions instead of the Budget briefcase which she said belonged to the British colonial era.
She flashed a 'bahi khata' which is like a ledger which is wrapped in a red cloth. Her budget speech and other related papers outside the North block were in the red cloth. The pictures had gone viral on social media.
(with inputs from ANI)
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
PM Modi says government reforms must transform lives of citizens