Nirmala Sitharaman discusses Jammu and Kashmir security situation with governor

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday discussed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with Governor Satya Pal Malik.

"Sitharaman, accompanied by Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat, held discussions with Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here," a statement said.

"She was received by the Governor on her arrival at the Raj Bhavan. The Defence Minister extended warm greetings to Malik on his appointment as Governor of Jammu and Kashmir," it noted.

The Governor and Defence Minister discussed several important inter-related issues concerning effective management of internal and external security, particularly in the context of increasing attempts at infiltration and the ongoing anti-terrorist operations.

They also had detailed discussions on the Urban Local Bodies and Panchayat elections which will be conducted in October-December this year.

The crucial need for strengthening and the maintenance of vital road networks and strategic connectivities in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Ladakh region was also discussed, the statement said.

The Governor lauded the Northern Army's working in total coordination with the administration, police and Central armed forces for ensuring safety and security of the people.

