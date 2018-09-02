Search

Nirmala Sitharaman discusses Jammu and Kashmir security situation with governor

Sep 02, 2018, 18:24 IST | IANS

The Governor and Defence Minister discussed several important inter-related issues concerning the effective management of internal and external security

Nirmala Sitharaman discusses Jammu and Kashmir security situation with governor
Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday discussed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with Governor Satya Pal Malik.

"Sitharaman, accompanied by Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat, held discussions with Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here," a statement said.

"She was received by the Governor on her arrival at the Raj Bhavan. The Defence Minister extended warm greetings to Malik on his appointment as Governor of Jammu and Kashmir," it noted.

The Governor and Defence Minister discussed several important inter-related issues concerning effective management of internal and external security, particularly in the context of increasing attempts at infiltration and the ongoing anti-terrorist operations.

They also had detailed discussions on the Urban Local Bodies and Panchayat elections which will be conducted in October-December this year.

The crucial need for strengthening and the maintenance of vital road networks and strategic connectivities in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Ladakh region was also discussed, the statement said.

The Governor lauded the Northern Army's working in total coordination with the administration, police and Central armed forces for ensuring safety and security of the people.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

national newsnirmala sitharaman

Flamingos surprise locals at Gorai creek

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK