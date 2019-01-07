Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha: Doubts raised over HAL contracts misleading

national

Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday termed the doubts raised by the Congress over her statement on HAL contracts as "incorrect and misleading".

In a brief statement in Lok Sabha, she said that over Rs 26,000 crore worth of contracts have been awarded and work amounting to Rs 73,000 crore are in the pipeline. Her statement comes amid a political furore over her statement in the House regarding orders placed with the defence public sector undertaking.

Congress had on Sunday alleged that the Minister had "lied" in Parliament that government orders worth Rs one lakh crore were provided to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Sitharaman said in Lok Sabha, "I would like to set all doubts to rest... the doubts raised in this regard are incorrect and misleading."

