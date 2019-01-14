Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates Married Accommodation Project in Port Blair

national

New Delhi: On her two-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday reviewed the operational preparedness of the outlying units stationed at the Union Territory's capital Port Blair and inaugurated the second phase of Married Accommodation Project.

It was her second visit to the country's only tri-Services operational command formation Andaman Nicobar Command (ANC) where she reached on Sunday evening.

The Defence Minister on Monday also reviewed the Command's infrastructure and witnessed an exercise involving all the forces of the ANC conducted near Campbell Bay in the Great Nicobar Island including 10 ships, six aircraft, and 700 troops, a Defence Ministry statement said.

The Marine Commando (MARCO) unit of Indian Navy and specialist platoon (GHATAK) of Indian Army displayed their operational capabilities by carrying out helocasting, and beach assault, said the statement.

While returning from Campbell Bay, the minister visited the southernmost part of India, Indira Point.

After arrival at Port Blair, Sitharaman was given a demonstration on jungle survival skills at Military Station, Birchgunj. Later, she inaugurated the phase II of Married Accommodation Project that includes 868 dwelling units for the troops of Andaman Nicobar Command.

During her earlier visit in October 2017, Sitharaman had celebrated Diwali with the troops. On this trip, she wished the troops a very happy Lohri, Makar Sankranti, and Pongal as she interacted with troops at Port Blair.

