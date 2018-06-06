Nirmala Sitharaman: No scandal involved in Rafale fighter jet deal
Without naming the Congress, Nirmala Sitharaman said "false comparisons" were made between the price at which India was procuring the jets and the price being negotiated by some other countries
Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference regarding achievements of her ministry, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asserted that there was absolutely "no scandal" in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France and allegations of wrongdoings relating to it were politically motivated.
Without naming the Congress, Sitharaman said "false comparisons" were made between the price at which India was procuring the jets and the price being negotiated by some other countries.
"I'm assuring you in the company of all the senior officials that yes there is no scandal in Rafale. We are very clear about that," she said replying to a question on allegations of scam in the Rafale deal. She was addressing a press conference along with top officials of the defence ministry on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the NDA government.
"Absolutely," she said when asked whether she can assure that not even a single rupee has been made in the Rafale deal. She called the allegations very clear case of "motivated attacks".
'Forces have the right to hit back'
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman om Tuesday said the Army will continue to respect the ongoing Ramzan ceasefire in J&K but asserted that no unprovoked attack from across the border would go unanswered, as the forces have been given the right to hit back. Sitharaman, addressing a press conference on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the NDA government, said the Army was given the right to adequately respond to any cross-border attacks or unprovoked firing.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Indian women and their tryst with politics