Nirmala Sitharaman: No scandal involved in Rafale fighter jet deal

Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference regarding achievements of her ministry, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asserted that there was absolutely "no scandal" in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France and allegations of wrongdoings relating to it were politically motivated.

Without naming the Congress, Sitharaman said "false comparisons" were made between the price at which India was procuring the jets and the price being negotiated by some other countries.

"I'm assuring you in the company of all the senior officials that yes there is no scandal in Rafale. We are very clear about that," she said replying to a question on allegations of scam in the Rafale deal. She was addressing a press conference along with top officials of the defence ministry on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the NDA government.

"Absolutely," she said when asked whether she can assure that not even a single rupee has been made in the Rafale deal. She called the allegations very clear case of "motivated attacks".