Nirmala Sitharaman: 'Opp knowingly misleading people on Rafale jets' price'

national

"The Congress is knowingly misleading people on the pricing of the jets," Sitharaman said

Nirmala Sitharaman. Pic/PTI

In a scathing attack on the Congress, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman alleged that the Opposition party was "knowingly" misleading people over the Rafale jets' pricing.

Lashing out at the Gandhi family for alleging corruption in the defence contract, she said "amazing audacity" was shown by them "in not listening" to the Supreme Court's verdict in the Rafale deal case. "The Congress is knowingly misleading people on the pricing of the jets," Sitharaman said.

"The stance of the country's 'first family' in not listening to the apex court's order on the Rafale deal case petition can be termed as amazing audacity," she said. She was speaking as part of the BJP's move to hold pressers in 70 cities on Monday to attack the Opposition against the backdrop of the SC verdict in the Rafale jet deal case.



Rahul Gandhi

Privilege motion against Rahul

BJP moved a privilege motion against Congress party President Rahul Gandhi over the Rafale deal. The motion was moved by BJP MP Anurag Thakur, accusing Gandhi of breach of privilege for his speech in Lok Sabha in July this year.

