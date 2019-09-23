Nirmala Sitharaman posts throwback picture with daughter, calls her friend, philosopher, guide

On the occasion of Daughter's Day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted a throwback picture with her daughter which will warm your heart.

Nirmala Sitharaman looked her younger self in a black saree and a bag slung over her shoulders with her hair tied in a bun. Her daughter is seen wearing a blue dress. She wrote, "Can say so much and more about daughters. A #throwbackpic with my daughter. A friend, philosopher and a guide. Here's this on #DaughtersDay."

Can say so much and more about daughters. A #throwbackpic with my daughter. A friend, philosopher and a guide. Here’s this on #DaughtersDay pic.twitter.com/640XrUqm2n — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 22, 2019

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also shared a picture of her daughter, Miraya Vadra. In the picture, Miraya Vadra is seen looking at the sky and smiling with her eyes closed as snowflakes fell on her shoulders on a winter's day. She captioned it and wrote, "Who knew there was a '#Daughtersday' I thought it was every day."

Who knew there was a “#Daughtersday“ I thought it was every day. pic.twitter.com/UmqqaGFQor — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 22, 2019

Daughter's Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September every year. Although it has no specific origin, it is celebrated to erase the stigma around daughters in developing countries.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates