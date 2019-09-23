MENU

Nirmala Sitharaman posts throwback picture with daughter, calls her friend, philosopher, guide

Published: Sep 23, 2019, 12:34 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Daughter's Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September every year

Nirmala Sitharaman posts throwback picture with daughter, calls her friend, philosopher, guide
Nirmala Sitharaman with her daughter. Pic/Twitter

On the occasion of Daughter's Day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted a throwback picture with her daughter which will warm your heart.

Nirmala Sitharaman looked her younger self in a black saree and a bag slung over her shoulders with her hair tied in a bun. Her daughter is seen wearing a blue dress. She wrote, "Can say so much and more about daughters. A #throwbackpic with my daughter. A friend, philosopher and a guide. Here's this on #DaughtersDay."

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also shared a picture of her daughter, Miraya Vadra. In the picture, Miraya Vadra is seen looking at the sky and smiling with her eyes closed as snowflakes fell on her shoulders on a winter's day. She captioned it and wrote, "Who knew there was a '#Daughtersday' I thought it was every day."

Daughter's Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September every year. Although it has no specific origin, it is celebrated to erase the stigma around daughters in developing countries.

