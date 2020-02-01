Nirmala Sitharaman says Budget 2020-21 woven around three prominent themes

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, holding a folder containing the Union Budget documents, poses for photographers along with her deputy Anurag Thakur and a team of officials, outside the Ministry of Finance, North Block in New Delhi. Picture/PTI

New Delhi: Aspirational India, economic development and a caring society for all are the three prominent themes of the Union Budget 2020-21, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

"This budget is woven around three prominent themes, aspirational India, in which all sections of society seek better standards of living, economic development for all, indicated in Prime Minister's exhortation 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas', and lastly, ours shall be a caring society," Sitharaman said during the presentation of the Budget.

She further said that the digital revolution will play a big role in delivering services to the people in India in the coming days.

"The digital revolution, which has placed India in a unique leadership position, globally will see the next wave. We shall aim to achieve seamless delivery of services through digital governance," Sitharaman said.

Kisan Rail, Krishi UDAN for farmers

Krishi UDAN will be launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on international and national routes aiming to improve value realisation in North East and tribal districts, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday."Krishi UDAN will be launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on international and national routes aiming to improve value realisation in North East and tribal districts," said Sithraman while presenting the Union Budget.

She said Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model so that perishable goods can be transported quickly. "To build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail through PPP model so that perishable goods can be transported quickly," she said.

The Finance Minister said high focus is given at the district level for horticulture to gain momentum. "For better marketing and export, supporting states will focus on one product for one district, so that high focus is given at district level for horticulture to gain momentum," she said.

Earlier the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Budget ahead of its presentation in the Parliament. The Cabinet meeting was held after Sitharaman, who carried a 'Bahi-Khata', met President Ram Nath Kovind, accompanied by MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and other officials from her ministry.

