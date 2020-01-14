Search

Nirmala Sitharaman shuts down Twitter user who called her 'sweetie', accused her of misquoting Vivekananda

Updated: Jan 14, 2020, 13:39 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Ms Sitharaman took to Twitter to mark Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary and shared one of his quotes.

Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to a man who called her 'sweetie' in a tweet where he accused her of misquoting Swami Vivekananda.

On Sunday, Ms Sitharaman took to Twitter to mark Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary and shared one of his quotes. Awake, arise, and dream no more!" which is part of the excerpt from 'The Awakened India' by Swami Vivekanand.

The minister also shared the source where she had taken the words from and said, that the words were taken from "The Complete Works of Swami Vivekananda IV, pp 388-89".

The Twitter user tried to correct her and said, "@nsitharaman quotes from the Katha Upanishad & Swamiji's adoption of the saying 'arise awake'," he wrote. "Sweetie, it's 'cease not until your goal is reached' not 'dream no more'."

Sitharaman was quick in responding to his claim and said, "While he is oft-quoted w/the verse from Katha Upanishad, what I've excerpted, is from 'The Awakened India', written in Aug 1898," she wrote. "BTW, I had cited the reference below the verse itself."

Twitterati appreciated Sitharaman for her dignified response.

