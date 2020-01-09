Search

Nirmala Sitharaman to present second union budget on February 1

Updated: Jan 09, 2020, 12:33 IST | ANI | New Delhi

The first phase of the session will be from January 31 to February 11 and the second one from March 2 to April 3

Nirmala Sitharaman with President Ram Nath Kovind. Picture/Instagram Nirmal Sitharaman
The budget session of the Parliament will commence on January 31 and will conclude on April 3, sources said on Thursday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her second union budget on February 1.

