Nirmala Sitharaman to present second union budget on February 1

The budget session of the Parliament will commence on January 31 and will conclude on April 3, sources said on Thursday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her second union budget on February 1.

Sources: First part of budget session to be held from January 31 to February 11. Budget to be presented on February 1. Second phase of budget session to be held from March 2 to April 3. pic.twitter.com/5LlUQ1gZoE — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020

The first phase of the session will be from January 31 to February 11 and the second one from March 2 to April 3, sources added.

