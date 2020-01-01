Nirmala Sitharaman unveils Rs 102 lakh-cr infrastructure projects for the next five years

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled Rs 102 lakh crore of infrastructure projects, including Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed rail, in the next five years to help achieve the target of $5 trillion (around R356 lakh crore) economy by 2025.

She said another R3 lakh crore of projects will be added to this pipeline that includes Jewar Airport and Jal Jeevan Mission. "I'm happy to say that projects are coming in and in the next couple of weeks, we get additional projects of worth R3 lakh crore... So in all I think we have about R105 lakh crore in total of projects for R100 lakh crore commitment we made," she said.

Projects worth R42.7 lakh crore (43 per cent) of R102 lakh crore are under implementation, R32.7 lakh crore (about 33 per cent) worth of projects are at conceptualisation stage and R19.1 lakh crore (about 19 per cent) worth of projects are under development, she said.

The projects are spread across 22 ministries and 18 states and union territories, she said, adding the government also intends to launch NIP, National Infrastructure Pipeline, a coordination mechanism consisting of the Centre, states and also the private sector for information dissemination together with monitoring the implementation of this entire framework.

These projects are on top of R51 lakh crore spent by the Centre and the states during the past six years, she said. With regard to investment, Sitharaman said that the new pipeline consists of 39 per cent projects each by the Centre and states and the balance by 22 per cent by private sector which could increase to 30 per cent by 2025. She said the projects identified are in the sectors of power, railways, urban development, digital sector, irrigation, mobility, education, health, and others.

