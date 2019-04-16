Nirmala Sitharaman visits Shashi Tharoor in hospital

national

Nirmala Sitharaman paid a visit to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at the hospital. Pic.Twitter IANS

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday visited Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in hospital where he was admitted after suffering a freak accident a day earlier.

Tharoor was performing a ritual at a temple in the Kerala capital on Monday when he injured himself.

Praying while seated on the weighing balance, the chains holding the balance broke and fell on Tharoor's head, requiring him to get eight stitches.

The Congress MP said he was touched by Sitharaman's gesture of civility, which he called a rare virtue in Indian politics.

"Touched by the gesture of Nirmala Sitharaman, who dropped by today (Tuesday) morning to visit me in the hospital, amid her hectic electioneering in Kerala.

"Civility is a rare virtue in Indian politics -- great to see her practice it by example," Tharoor tweeted.

Tharoor is engaged in a tough three-way electoral battle for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat with former Mizoram Governor K. Rajasekheran of BJP and CPI's C. Divakaran, a sitting legislator and former state Minister.

