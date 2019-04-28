Nirmala Sitharaman welcomes seven Army veterans into BJP

national

Lt Gen JBS Yadav, Lt Gen R N Singh, Lt Gen SK Patyal, Lt Gen Sunit Kumar, Lt Gen Nitin Kohli, Colonel RK Tripathi and Wing commander Navneet Magon are the veterans who became part of the ruling party amid national elections

Nirmala Sitharaman

Seven Army veterans joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in the presence of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the party's headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. Lt Gen JBS Yadav, Lt Gen R N Singh, Lt Gen SK Patyal, Lt Gen Sunit Kumar, Lt Gen Nitin Kohli, Colonel RK Tripathi and Wing commander Navneet Magon are the veterans who became part of the ruling party amid national elections.

"It is indeed my pleasure to receive very well decorated senior officers of the armed forces to the BJP. They are not only very well decorated, but they have also held very sensitive and important portfolios," Sitharaman said.

"The BJP is grateful for them. They will guide us with respect to policy towards national security building and strategic offence. I welcome each one of them, recognising their service towards the nation," she added.

