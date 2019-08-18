Nirmika ki suno

sunday-mid-day

Singer, poet and lyricist Nirmika Singh's video series, Aur Suno, is a treat for Hindi poetry lovers

Nirmika Singh performs her poems in spoken-word style, adding a touch of solo theatre

When we first watched Nirmika Singh perform her poetry, we were taken in with not just the touching poem, full of wise truths, but her diction, and deliverance. It's a good step then that she has started the black and white video series, Aur Suno, where she performs her poems in spoken word style, adding a touch of solo theatre. The poems, we gather, are all taken from experiences the performer, who also is the Executive Editor of Rolling Stone India, goes through in her every-day life.

"#AurSuno is a slice of my life. It is everything rolled in one: a diary of secrets, a thanksgiving note, a mission statement, a litany, a soliloquy and a shoulder to cry on. All the poems featured in #AurSuno are pieces of my life as I experienced it in the last decade or so. These are poems on the many moods of falling in love, the fear of falling out of love and eventually falling out of love; there’s also pieces on feminism, gender and identity," says Singh, who has been recently working with AR Rahman as lyricist and also wrote the Marvel Anthem for Avengers: Endgame.

Ask her what she wants audiences to take away from the series, and she says, "As a poet, I just hope people are able to understand my words and the thought behind the verses. That’s all. #AurSuno is a personal treasure I already possess, so I’m not looking for validation or appreciation. As long as people can relate to my writing, my job is done."

