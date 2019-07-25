Niroshan Dickwella omitted, Akila returns for ODIs vs Bangladesh

cricket

Dimuth Karunaratne

Sri Lanka have picked a 22-member squad for the three-match ODI series vs Bangladesh. The Sri Lanka cricket board excluded 5 players who were part of the World Cup squad, including Niroshan Dickwella.

Amila Aponso, Lakshan Sandakan and Lahiru Madusanka are the other three players who failed to find a spot in the final 17-member squad for the ODI series. Meanwhile, Shehan Jayasuriya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Lahiru Kumara and Dasun Shanaka have all been included in the squad.

The first match of the series will be Lasith Malinga's final ODI, with the veteran pacer waving goodbye the format. Dasun Shanaka will take Malinga's place for the remaining two matches which will be played on July 28 and 31.

Lasith Malinga has played 225 ODIs taking 335 wickets at an average of 29.0.

Sri Lanka had a very poor World Cup campaign, winning just 3 out of 9 games during the league stage.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimane, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga (1st ODI), Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Dasun Shanaka (2nd and 3rd ODI).

With inputs from IANS

