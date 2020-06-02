Nisarga likely to turn into 'severe cyclonic storm' in next 24 hours: IMD

Amid the development of the cyclonic storm moving towards Maharashtra and Gujarat coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Tuesday took to Twitter and said that the tropical storm Nisarga is most likely to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" in the next 24 hours and is expected to make landfall close to Mumbai by June 3.

Depression over east-central Arabian sea intensified into Deep Depression. To intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and cross Maharashtra coast during 3rd June afternoon.Cyclone Alert for north Maharashtra south Gujarat coasts. pic.twitter.com/m0kbMLICHx — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 2, 2020

"The depression over the east-central Arabian Sea moved northwards with a speed of 11 kmph during past 6 hours intensified into a deep depression and lay centred at 5.30 hours IST of today, the 2nd June 2020 over East-central Arabian Sea near latitude 15.0 N and longitude 71.2 E about 280 km west-southwest of Panjim (Goa), 490 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 710 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat)," the IMD tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Depression over Eastcentral Arabian Sea near lat14.4°N and long 71.2°E about 300 km west-southwest of Panjim (Goa).

To intensify into Cyclonic Storm in24 hours. To cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts bet Harihareshwar(Raigad) and Daman in the afternoon of 03rd June . pic.twitter.com/7HoD9x7vlw — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 1, 2020

In a series of tweet, the weather agency gave multiple updates about cyclone 'Nisarga' and said that the cyclonic storm will cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast on Tuesday afternoon. The weather agency further stated that the depression building in the Arabian sea moved near latitude 14.2°N and longitude 71.2°E which is about 310 km southwest of Panjim, Goa.

Earlier, IMD had stated that Mumbai along with Thane and Palghar will experience rain and thunder showers from June 1 to June 4 due to the depression building in the Arabian sea. While weather agency Skymet said that both Maharashtra and Gujarat coast will experience rough sea conditions between June 2 and 5.

Mumbai: Fishermen return from the sea as they have been cautioned by the authorities not to venture out at sea, in view of impending adverse weather; Visuals from Mahim Beach. #CycloneNisarga pic.twitter.com/Kw5xR7bSrF — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

After Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray requested the fishermen to not venture into the sea, hundreds of fishermen were seen returning from the sea on Tuesday at Mahim. In its alert for the state, the weather agency said that the cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' will affect the coastal districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, more than Gujarat and other neighbouring states.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that Maharashtra coastal districts such as Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Thane, Raigad, Mumbai and Palghar will be more affected by the cyclone. He also said that the depression is currently 690 km away from Mumbai.

