Nischay Ralhan - A young entrepreneur getting ahead with his acting metier

Nischay Ralhan

Acting is his passion, business in his blood, going to flabbergast everyone with his new project.

Since we are talking about acting so very first thing that strikes to our mind is Bollywood, web series and television. Working in this niche is not an easy chore, a lot of efforts and hard work is required to make it happen. Thus, Nischay Ralhan a 23-year-old lad of Chandigarh is focused on transfiguring his dreams into a profession.

As an entrepreneur, he aided his father in his family business of construction and is coming up with a huge project of 400 apartments named "The Leela Orchid Greens" in Mohali, Punjab. Being the youngest child of his parents having three older sisters he is having the major onus of his family business but along with that he decided to work on his dream as well. Now he stepped into the entertainment industry and earning a good name.

He started out with acting and modelling when he was 22 years old and now within such a short span of time he has achieved a lot. He worked in several web series, advertisement, short films and music videos. His upcoming project is a web series named "Hysteric" to be filmed in Chandigarh, Delhi and Kurukshetra. Soon after the completion of the shooting, it will be streaming on a big digital platform. Soon he'll be featuring in some music videos as well.

Still he has to go a long way and a lot to achieve but for his brighter future we wish him Good luck.

