Nisha Shetty shares her joy of being a video reviewer for products on Amazon

There has been an upsurge in the online shopping and e-commerce industry in the last few years. With the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year, people have shifted from traditional means of shopping to online shopping. One of the merits online shopping has over traditional shopping is the choice preference of the customers. When we say choice preference, customers highly rely on reviews before making any purchase. To make things easier, emcee Nisha Shetty has been instrumental as she has been a part of several video reviews of different products across categories like baby products, clothing, makeup, haircare, skincare, home products etc. on the e-commerce giant Amazon India.

Nisha got associated with this project at the start of the year. Till date, she has done approximately 400 video reviews of products under different categories. "The first project I undertook was in January which lasted till March until coronavirus pandemic hit the country. Since then I have done multiple shoots for the brand and a few of my video reviews have already been up on the e-commerce platform." She further stated that her project resumed in July after the lockdown restrictions were eased out in the country.

Some of her products reviews are for brands like Lakmé, Maybelline, Pigeon, LuvLap etc. When asked about her experience and how her journey has been since April without live events, Nisha said, "It has indeed been a difficult yet fruitful journey and I would say that 2020 has brought out the best in me. I have now ventured into the digital space completely; hosting shows virtually and creating content for social media. My Amazon project is one of the best things that happened to me this year. It feels surreal when my near and dear ones send me messages saying that they saw me on the Amazon app or website. My friends have been sharing screenshots of the video reviews regularly with me and nothing makes me happier than knowing that my work is being appreciated by everyone."

With the pandemic impacting the entertainment industry severely, Nisha Shetty has truly reinvented her and has shown her prowess as a versatile personality. The woman who has always ruled the stage with her endless energy and beauty in hosting events has been getting a lot of momentum on the digital space; thanks to her excellent content on YouTube and Instagram. Besides being an emcee, an aspiring actress and an entertainer; Nisha during the lockdown unleashed her creativity by becoming a content creator. Among many of her videos, she has earlier shared her shooting experience of these Amazon products on her YouTube channel.

We got to know Nisha as an Instagram content creator and a YouTuber this year, but in her glorious career so far, she has hosted multiple events, award shows, press conferences, corporate events, product launches and sports events across the world. Shetty's clientele includes some of the top-notch brands including Samsung, Audi, HDFC Bank, Aditya Birla Group, ICICI, Tag Heuer and many more. With having travelled to countries like Paris, South Africa, Greece, Istanbul, Thailand, Japan, Singapore etc. in the past for her shows, Nisha Shetty has excelled at the speed of the light in her career and she has truly been one of the multi-talented personalities from the entertainment industry.

