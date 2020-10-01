Nishabdham: The new song of the film, Nee Kanupapa, out now

The film, titled Silence in Tamil and Malayalam, stars R Madhavan, and Anushka Shetty as its protagonists

Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, Nishabdham is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and also stars Anjali, Subbaraju and Shalini Pandey in pivotal roles

Amazon Prime Video today dropped a soft and sentimental track from the R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty-starrer Telugu thriller Nishabdham (known as Silence in Tamil and Malayalam), titled Nee Kanupapa. Composed by the legendary music composer Gopi Sundar, the song brings out the somber mood as we see Sakshi (Anushka Shetty) reminiscing about happier times.

The melancholic song has been sung by Bhadra Bhasin in Telugu, while Ramajogayya Sastry has written the lyrics. The song is titled Nee Kanupapa in Tamil and Malayalam as well. Chinmayi Sripada has lent her voice to the Tamil version of the song, while Karunakaran has penned the lyrics for the same. The Malayalam version of the song is sung by Divya S Menon and is written by B K Harinarayanan.

Prime members in India and in over 200 countries and territories can stream the Telugu thriller Nishabdham (titled Silence in Tamil and Malayalam) starting October 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

Nishabdham is Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and stars Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan and Anjali in the lead roles. The film marks American actor Michael Madsen making his Indian film debut and also stars Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles.

