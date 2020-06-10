Nishawn Bhullar's Toot Jaayein, a song about love and its final destination, heartbreak

Vishal Mishra's qoute: "I had a great time working on Toot Jaayein and Toot Jaayein is the story of every individual out there who has loved or lost in love , it's just about not being able to move on and memories that haunt you forever of a person, who you use to love . It's a very basic thought an universal thought that everyone connects too so I thought after Sajna Ve, Aaj Bhi , Manjha and Muskurayenga india, why not make a song as organic as this. I wanted to try a very organic vocal on this and Nishawn Paaji was the first name that came to my mind . He has sung songs for me in films which are suppose to come out . He has a very uncanny organic rustic kind of a beautiful voice which I adore . Thought why not use it very differently, so I made this very Indian tune, produced it very western. After I made the song , Clik Records a new Music Label by my manager Mayur Hasija, started it own journey with this song. I was more then happy to collaborate with Clik Records, then gaana exclusive came on board and I am glad people are loving it.

To which renowned Punjabi Singer Nishawn Bhullar quoted "Toot Jaayein" , is a song about love and its final destination, heartbreak. This song will definitely touch you emotionally, for me with Vishal Paaji doing the music and the composition is like a prayer & in my heart this song already is a winner.

