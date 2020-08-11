Nishikant Kamat's health in critical condition; hospitalised in Hyderabad with liver cirrhosis

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat is unwell and admitted to hospital in Hyderabad. The filmmaker is reportedly battling liver cirrhosis and his condition is critical. The 50-year-old filmmaker has battled liver cirrhosis in the past, which has relapsed again, according to a report in spotboye.com.

Kamat is known for directing Bollywood films like the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Drishyam, Irrfan Khan-starrer Madaari and the John Abraham starrers Force and Rocky Handsome, among others. He has also directed critically acclaimed Marathi films like his debut directorial Dombivali Fast and Lai Bhaari. He also featured as an actor in the Marathi film Saatchya Aat Gharat and his 2016 directorial Rocky Handsome.

