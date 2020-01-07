Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn 'fled by bullet train', Japan vows to bolster borders

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Tokyo: New reports emerged on Monday on how fugitive former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn jumped bail in Japan, as the country's justice minister said border controls would be bolstered after the escape.

The 65-year-old executive skipped bail nearly a week ago, fleeing Japan where he was awaiting trial on multiple counts of financial misconduct that he denies.

The details of his escape remain spotty, with Japan saying it is still investigating how he slipped past strict security measures imposed as part of his bail conditions.

Citing people involved in the investigation, Nippon Television Network (NTV) said that Ghosn boarded a "shinkansen" bullet train from Tokyo's Shinagawa station on December 29.

He got off at a station in western Osaka, arriving around 7.30 pm and taking a taxi to a hotel near Kansai Airport, NTV said. He is thought to have taken a private jet the same day from the airport, bound for Istanbul, where he switched planes and continued to Beirut.

Last week, local media reported Ghosn was caught on security camera leaving his Tokyo home by himself around noon on December 29. But the exact circumstances of his departure from Japan are still shrouded in mystery.

"It is believed that he used some wrongful methods to illegally leave the country," Justice Minister Masako Mori said at a press conference on Monday. "I have instructed the immigration agency to further tighten the departure process," she added.

