Nissan to recall 1.5 lakh cars due to improper checks

It confirmed that improper tests were carried out on brakes, speedometers and other systems before shipment at its domestic assembly plant. Nissan plans to notify authorities of the recall on Thursday

Nissan on Friday announced plans to recall approximately 1,50,000 vehicles owing to improper tests on new units, dealing a fresh blow to the Japanese car giant following the shock arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn.

"Nissan has recently found several non-conformities that may have caused inaccurate pass/fail judgements during the inspection process," the company said in a statement, adding it would "promptly" recall as many as 1,50,000 units in Japan.

