Yet again, Nita Ambani looks ethereal in an ivory Tarun Tahiliani lehenga

Updated: Dec 09, 2019, 13:50 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Nita Ambani adorned a statement necklace with a diamond choker, bangles, and maang-tikka replete with diamond-studded earrings.

Picture/ Taraun Tahiliani- Instagram
Picture/ Taraun Tahiliani- Instagram

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his family know how to stun with their style. Be it any occasion, their sartorial choices have always been the talk of the town and something that people look forward to. This time, Nita Ambani is in the news after popular fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani shared her photos in one of his creations.   

The Ambani matriarch stuns in an ivory couture lehenga, elegantly styled with pearl and diamond jewellery. The designer shared the details of the lehenga that is hand embroidered in fine zardozi and crystals with silk thread stitches. The ‘subtly contrasted’ dupatta of the outfit is made of georgette and contains delicate highlights of crystal and fringe detailing.

Nita Ambani adorned a statement necklace with a diamond choker, bangles, and maang-tikka replete with diamond-studded earrings. Recently, the family had hosted a pre-wedding bash for Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari's son Arjun that was attended by many Bollywood celebrities. 

