Nita Ambani praises Indian sportspersons

Nita Ambani praiseed India's young sportspersons at the India Today conclave here.

"(The year) 2017 was a year of big, global headlines... And for India, it was also a year of amazing progress, happening quietly around us," Ambani said here on Saturday.

"Aditi Ashok from Bangalore entered the Top 100 world rankings for women's golf. She is also the only Indian golfer to ever enter the elite L.P.G.A. club. Shivani Kataria from Haryana, won gold at the Asian Swimming Championship, held last September.

"How incredible these achievements are. And they become even more incredible because Aditi Ashok is just 19 years old. And Shivani Kataria is 20 years old. They are the rising stars of India."

