Nita Ambani seeks blessings for Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta from armed forces of India

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani along with the members of Army, Navy, Mumbai Police, paramilitary forces, and Railway Protection Force (RPF), and their families were present at the event

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani

The Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani and Nita were present at the lighting of the inaugural lamp at the special Musical Fountain show at Dhirubhai Ambani Square in Jio World Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, for members of India's armed forces, police and their families on Tuesday as a mark of their respect for the security forces and to seek their blessings for the wedding of their son Akash with Shloka.

The members of Army, Navy, Mumbai Police, paramilitary forces, and Railway Protection Force (RPF), and their families were present at the event. Nita Ambani, who wore a resham patola gharara with gold lace by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla gave a speech at the newly opened Dhirubhai Ambani Square in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex district.

Here's the full script...

Respected members and families of the Indian Armed Forces, On behalf of Mukesh, myself, and the entire Reliance parivaar, Good evening and a very warm welcome to each and every one of you. This is a proud moment for all of us... To have our armed forces and their families with us today. With folded hands and from the bottom of my heart, I welcome the families of our jawans and officers – the strength behind our forces.

Aap ka parivar humara parivar hai.

Aap ka parivar poore desh ka parivaar hain.

Aap hain, toh hum hain.

Aaj ki shaam, aapke naam.

Aaj ki shaam, desh ke rakhwalon ke naam.

Our Motherland was in your safe hands yesterday. It is in your safe hands today. It will be in your safe hands tomorrow, and forever. And for that, we are eternally grateful. Aap sab ko aur aapke parivar ke har ek sadasya ko... Dhanyawad. Dil se dhanyawad.

Each one of you and your families have the deepest gratitude and respect of all our 1.3 billion Indians. We thank you for accepting our invitation to participate in this very special programme at a very special place. The Dhirubhai Ambani Square named after my beloved father-in-law Shri Dhirubhai Ambani and dedicated in his honor and memory, to the city and citizens of Mumbai.

Friends,

My son Akash got married to Shloka right here, just three days ago. Our Indian weddings are incomplete without extended celebrations with family, friends, and loved ones. And so it gives us immense joy to welcome you to this evening of celebrations, as India’s largest parivaar and our larger family, whom we adore and cherish as our own!

On behalf of Mukesh and myself, I seek your blessings and good wishes for our children Akash and Shloka. Your presence truly multiplies our happiness.

Your courage, your bravery, your ultimate sacrifice – keeps our nation and our families safe every day. The Ambani family and the entire Reliance family salutes our Forces and your families.

It is our duty as your family to stand by you, and always be there for you, just as you are always there for our entire nation. The welfare and well-being of your families is our responsibility. Today, I reiterate Reliance Foundation’s commitment and resolve to take full responsibility of the education, employment and livelihood needs of the families of our Shaheeds.

Further, Reliance Foundation is establishing a skill development centre exclusively for our armed forces and their families. This is our humble contribution to the guardians of our nation so that your children can prosper. Because children are the future of our nation. They are the promise of a better, more beautiful tomorrow. And I want to assure you that Reliance Foundation will take care of your children and your families in every way we can. We owe a great debt to each one of you, to every member of our Armed Forces, and to your families for the endless and selfless sacrifices that you have made for India and for all of us, whose safety you place before the comfort of your own families. Our heart is filled with love, reverence and deepest respect for each and every one of you.

Friends, Tonight's show is an invocation to Lord Krishna. Tonight we will recreate for you the magical Vrindavan where Lord Krishna performed the divine Raas Leela Bhagwan Krishna ka aashirwad hum sab pe bana rahe,

Humaare desh pe bana rahe,

Humaari sena pe bana rahe,

Aur aap sab ke parivaaron pe bana rahe,

Yehi kaamna se hum aaj ka kaaryakram shuru karte hain.

Let us all invoke Lord Krishna... and seek His blessings.

Jai Shri Krishna.

Jai Hind.

