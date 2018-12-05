Nitara has an adorable nick name for papa Akshay Kumar

bollywood

Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth's sci-fi film, Robot 2.0 has a cute effect on Akki's daughter, and she is in complete awe of father's character

Akshay Kumar with daughter Nitara. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/akshaykumar.

Akshay Kumar - Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0, which released on November 29, has been setting new benchmarks and also breaking records at the box office. Akshay and Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara, who hasn't seen the film yet, is quite intrigued about his character and has given a new nickname after watching the posters of Akshay Kumar's character.

Nitara calls her dad 'Birdman' after seeing the posters and promos of her dad from 2.0. Nitara wants to watch it, and Akshay will be taking her to experience the sci-fi craze very soon.

On the box office front, the Hindi version of the film has surpassed the 100 crores taking the total to Rs. 122.50 crore.

#2Point0 sets the BO on ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥... Double digits yet again on Day 6 [Tue]… The trending on weekdays is EXCELLENT... Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr, Sun 34 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 11.50 cr. Total: âÂÂÂÂ¹ 122.50 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 5, 2018

The film, which features Rajinikanth in three different 'avatars', also stars Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey. Akshay Kumar, making his southern debut, plays the role of an antagonist. The film has been made on a budget of Rs 600 crore. Rajinikanth plays a scientist and a robot. He also appears as a microbot, dubbed 3.0, which was one of the major surprise elements. Earlier this week, Lyca Productions revealed that the film grossed a whopping 400 crore in its opening weekend worldwide.

