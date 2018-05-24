Nitesh Tiwari's next release in August 2019

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios will be collaborating for the project



Nitesh Tiwari

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's next film, on today's generation, will release on August 30, 2019. It's a story he is excited to tell. Tiwari tweeted: "Looking forward to being a part of the Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios family for my next after 'Dangal'. A story I am excited to tell. Releases on August 30, 2019. Cast to be announced soon, stay tuned!"

A tweet on the official Twitter page of Nadiadwala Grandson read: "Drumrolls Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios collaborate once again and bring to you Nitesh Tiwari's next after 'Dangal'. A riveting story on today's generation."

