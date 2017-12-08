Nithari killings: CBI court finds Moninder Singh Pandher, Surender Koli guilty

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday has found Moninder Singh Pandher and his domestic help Surender Koli guilty in the ninth case of the sensational Nithari serial killings in 2005 and 2006

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday has found Moninder Singh Pandher and his domestic help Surender Koli guilty in the ninth case of the sensational Nithari serial killings in 2005 and 2006. A case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302, 376 and 364. Earlier on July 24, the special court had given death sentence to both in one of the cases of Nithari killings of Pinki Sarkar (20).



Surinder Koli (in red shirt) and (extreme right) Moninder Singh Pandher. File photo



The mother of the victim said that she would not rest until the punishment was implemented. "We will fight for our rights. The court has given the order; implementing it will take another 10-11 years. Until that happens, I won't be at rest," Pinki Sarkar's mother told the media here.



Meanwhile, the victim's advocate, Khalid Khan, said, "The court agreed that this was inhuman and the rarest of the rare cases. The CBI hadn't produced any evidence against Pandher, and he was punished following the victim's statement. Under Section 302, they had been given the death sentence. A penalty has also been imposed on them. Surinder Kohli and Pandher both were found guilty." The bench found prime accused Moninder Singh Pandher and his helper Surinder Koli guilty.



Also watch

19

No. of skeletons found in Pandher's house

