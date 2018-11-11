Nithya Menen to star in unconventional love story

regional-cinema

Nithya Menen says she will star in a "beautiful film, which has a very unconventional love story",with her Bangalore Days co-star Fahadh Faasil

Actress Nithya Menen says she will star in a "beautiful film, which has a very unconventional love story",with her Bangalore Days co-star Fahadh Faasil. Nithya had a small but impactful part in the 2014 Malayalam film and now, she is looking forward to reuniting with the National Film Award winner on the big screen.

"I am doing a Malayalam film, which I will be starting in February or March. It's a beautiful film with Fahadh. I am really looking forward to working with Fahadh because for me, working with good actors is such a pleasure," Nithya told IANS.

"It will be a beautiful... very unconventional love story," added the actress, who has more movies in Malayalam and Hindi in the pipeline. She's also excited about the release of her film Praana, which was shot in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

"I think those were the most hectic 23 days that I have shot in my life. I do less number of takes because my acting is very spontaneous. But to shoot the same thing over and over again and to learn dialogues in different languages...

"I thought it would have been a little more challenging, but we managed it pretty well. I had to also do a lot of script work because I was the only one who knew all the four languages," she said. She didn't want the soul of the film to get lost in other languages. So, she was not on the film's set, she was mostly on the phone with the writer and getting the dialogues right.

"I didn't have a minute's rest while working on the film. We are planning a December release. The film is going to film festivals," said Nithya. The trailer of Praana, which has just one character played by her, was unveiled at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year.

