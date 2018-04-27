Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan let bygones be bygones

Niti Taylor decided to make amends by giving Parth Samthaan a box of brownies



Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor

Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan, who are all set to return on the third season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan on Voot, can't see eye-to-eye. Letting bygones be bygones, Niti decided to make amends by giving Parth a box of brownies. Though on a strict diet, he could not resist them. Have foes become friends?

The third season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan on VOOT will see Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan tie the knot. Taylor says that before D-Day, her character Nandini will be seen having a wild bachelorette in Las Vegas, complete with strippers. Promising a fresh and vibrant narrative, KYY 3 revolves around the life of the much loved Manik and Nandini, popularly known as MaNan. Reprising their roles as the protagonists of this young romantic drama is television heartthrob Parth Samthaan and the scintillating Niti Taylor.

