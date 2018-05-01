Niti Taylor, Charlie Chauhan and Barkha Singh are the new BFFs

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan girls Niti Taylor, Charlie Chauhan and Barkha Singh are bonding big time on the sets



Niti Taylor, Charlie Chauhan and Barkha Singh

Niti Taylor found life-long friends in Charlie Chauhan and Barkha Singh, her co-stars in Voot's Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. The trio bonded so well while working on the set, that boy troubles, hair and makeup woes, and social issues made for daily conversation.

The third season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan on VOOT will see Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan tie the knot. Taylor says that before D-Day, her character Nandini will be seen having a wild bachelorette in Las Vegas, complete with strippers.

Promising a fresh and vibrant narrative, KYY 3 revolves around the life of the much loved Manik and Nandini, popularly known as MaNan. Reprising their roles as the protagonists of this young romantic drama is television heartthrob Parth Samthaan and the scintillating Niti Taylor.

According to a source, Niti Taylor believes that if at all Manik and Nandini were to get married in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, then Nandini deserves to have a wild bachelor party, with a personalised theme at a remote outdoor venue. Niti got so carried away with her plans for Nandini that she eventually ended up revealing her own grand plans for, if and when the time comes, her own wedding.

Apparently, she wants to host her bachelor party in Las Vegas and she has told all her friends to start saving money for that party so that everyone could enjoy. She also wishes to do all the unconventional things at her bachelorette like the ones in the movie Hangover.

View Photos: 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan' completes 200 episodes

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates